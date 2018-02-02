Crime

Body of youth found in Mayurbhanj, murder suspected

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
murder

Rairangpur: The body of a youth was recovered from a rivulet near Jharadihi village under Tiring police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Lakhmidhar Munda, a resident of Dhipasahi village under Bahalda Police Station limits is suspected to have been murdered as his body carries injury marks at several places including head.

Family members stated that he left home in the afternoon on Thursday in some work and did not return till late in the night. His family members failed to find him despite conducting a frantic search in the village. A group of local villagers spotted Munda’s body in the nullah on Friday and informed the family and police.

Police along with forensic team reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

gang raped gang raped
974
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
rape rape
965
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
896
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top