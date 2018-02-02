Body of youth found in Mayurbhanj, murder suspected

Rairangpur: The body of a youth was recovered from a rivulet near Jharadihi village under Tiring police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Lakhmidhar Munda, a resident of Dhipasahi village under Bahalda Police Station limits is suspected to have been murdered as his body carries injury marks at several places including head.

Family members stated that he left home in the afternoon on Thursday in some work and did not return till late in the night. His family members failed to find him despite conducting a frantic search in the village. A group of local villagers spotted Munda’s body in the nullah on Friday and informed the family and police.

Police along with forensic team reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.