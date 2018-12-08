Body of minor girl recovered in Bargarh, murder suspected

Bargarh: Body of a minor girl was recovered from Bidhyabasini hill under Bheden police limits in Bargarh district on Saturday.

Police said that the body was recovered on the receipt of information from the local people. It is suspected that the girl might have been murdered.

The deceased girl’s family members have also lodged a complaint. The mother of the deceased girl told the police that her daughter had eloped with two youths six days ago.

On basis of the FIR, a probe has been initiated into the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the autopsy report is awaited, the police said.