Body of newborn boy recovered from city

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday recovered the body of a newborn baby from Narayan Basti under Nayapalli police limits.

Acting on a tip-off that a woman had allegedly killed her own child, police swung into action and rushed to spot for recovering the body of the newborn boy.

“We recovered the child’s body in the afternoon and sent it to Capital Hospital for post-mortem. We will be able to ascertain the exact cause of the death after receiving the autopsy report”, Nayapalli police station IIC Sangram Pattnaik said. The woman is being quizzed, he added.

Police informed that though the child was born just hours before his death, his body was stained with blood and other fluids, so they could not precisely verify if he had sustained any injuries.

Sources said the woman’s husband stays in Chennai and she was working as a labourer here. She had allegedly entered into an illicit relationship with another man, who had impregnated her, they added.