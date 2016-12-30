Body of missing lady teacher found after 17 days

Pallahara: The body of a lady teacher of Bandhabhuin Girls High School in Jamardiha village was recovered from brick stack on the riverbed near Atanaka village on Thursday. She was missing since 17 days.

The deceased Muni Soe’s (33) hailing from Jamaridiha village was recovered by her family members. Earlier on December 25, the local police had seized an Activa scooter, one shoe, vanity bag and clothes of Muni. Later after few days, police has recovered another shoe, mobile SIM, chain and bangles from Jamardiha Cashew plantation area.

As per sources, the circumstantial evidence suggests that she was murdered.The family members suspect that Muni was abducted and murdered. Acting on the complaint by her family members, the police department has started investigation into the matter.

Police in this connection has held four persons suspecting their involvement in the incident.

Earlier, on December 13, Muni had taken half day leave by submitting an application to the head master of the school. Since then, she was found missing.