Body of missing AIF jawan found near Haripur dam in Cuttack

Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: Body of the missing Indian Air Force (AIF) jawan, who had gone missing yesterday during parachute training near Charbatia airbase, was found near Haripur dam here today.

The jawan, identified as Siring Dhaba, had gone missing after he plunged from aircraft during a parachute training programme.

NDRF and Air Force were conducting a joint search operation to trace out the missing jawan. His helmet and parachute were found near Haripur dam in Dalijoda forests. Later, his body was found in the nearby forests.

