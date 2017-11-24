Headlines

Body found hanging at Jaipur’s Nahargarh Fort, message claims link to Padmavati row

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nahargarh Fort

Jaipur: Amid the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati, a body was found hanging in Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Fort on Friday, with slogans against the movie scribbled on stones nearby.

“Padmavati ka virodh. Hum putle nahin jalate….latkate hain” slogans were seen on the stones nearby the body.

The identity of the man, around 40-years-old, is yet to be ascertained, according to sources.

Padmavati, based on the life of a Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati, is in the eye of the storm following protests from right-wing groups over alleged tampering with historical facts, a charge which Sanjay Leela Bhansali has categorically denied.

Meanwhile, Rajput Karni Sena said it condemns violence and has nothing to do with the body found at the Nahargarh Fort.

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, has now been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat all BJP ruled states – and Punjab, ruled by the Congress, have already opposed the release of the movie.

Facing massive opposition at home, Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie ‘Padmavati’ has been cleared uncut by the British censors.

However, a functionary at Viacom 18 said there was no plan to release the film globally without it being cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

British Airways British Airways
12.3K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
Chilika Chilika
1.3K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
bachelor party bachelor party
1.1K
Headlines

Puri hotel bachelor party was illegal: Puri SP

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top