Body found hanging at Jaipur’s Nahargarh Fort, message claims link to Padmavati row

Jaipur: Amid the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati, a body was found hanging in Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Fort on Friday, with slogans against the movie scribbled on stones nearby.

“Padmavati ka virodh. Hum putle nahin jalate….latkate hain” slogans were seen on the stones nearby the body.

The identity of the man, around 40-years-old, is yet to be ascertained, according to sources.

Padmavati, based on the life of a Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati, is in the eye of the storm following protests from right-wing groups over alleged tampering with historical facts, a charge which Sanjay Leela Bhansali has categorically denied.

Meanwhile, Rajput Karni Sena said it condemns violence and has nothing to do with the body found at the Nahargarh Fort.

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, has now been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat all BJP ruled states – and Punjab, ruled by the Congress, have already opposed the release of the movie.

Facing massive opposition at home, Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie ‘Padmavati’ has been cleared uncut by the British censors.

However, a functionary at Viacom 18 said there was no plan to release the film globally without it being cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).