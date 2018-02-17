Headlines

Bodies of two minor boys fished out of pond in Bhadrak

Odisha

Bhadrak: Decomposed bodies of two minor boys were fished out of a pond at Jagannath Prasad village under Naikanidhi police limits under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, the villagers alleged that the duo had been kidnapped and later they were killed as the minors had gone missing from Wednesday. They also alleged that the killers might have thrown the bodies in the pond in order to conceal their crime.

Tension prevailed in the area after police failed to reach the spot even after four hours from the time when the bodies were fished out.

Aggrieved over the apathetic attitude of the police officials, irate locals held a road blockade following which vehicular traffic was hit on Padmapur-Biras road.

