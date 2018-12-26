Bodies recovered from Rairangpur forest

Rairangpur: The bodies of a youth and a girl were recovered from a forest near Hesiladihi village under Tiring police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

Sources said some villagers who had gone to the forest found the duo lying on the ground and informed the matter to the police.

On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Prima facie, it appears that the duo took such extreme step due to intricacies in love affair. However, the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.