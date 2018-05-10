Bodies of four persons of family fished out of Mahanadi

Paradip: Bodies of four persons of a family were found floating in Mahanadi River near Shani Mandir at Jagannathpur village in Paradip on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as the family members of one Ananta Sethi, who had died in an accident few days back.

Sources said, bodies of Ananta’s wife, two daughters and son were found floating with face downwards in the river. The Kaijang police reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the water body.

Though the reason behind their deaths is yet to be ascertained, the deceased woman’s relative alleged that all the four have been murdered by someone for property issues.

Meanwhile, police investigation into the matter is on.