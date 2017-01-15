Boat overturned in Patna: About 25 persons killed

Bhubaneswar: Nearly 25 persons were killed today after a boat ferrying passengers in River Ganga overturned in Patna. About 40 persons were on board the boat which was coming to Ranighat in Patna from Sabalpur diara (riverine) on the other side of River Ganga.

As per sources, the boat was overcrowded and was returning from a kite flying festival. The kite flying festival was organised as part of Makar Sankranti by the state tourism department.

A major rescue operation is being conducted by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident. The CM has also instructed Principal Secretary of Health RK Mahajan and the Patna District Magistrate to ensure proper treatment of the victims of the boat tragedy.

After the tragedy, Mr Kumar’s party Janata Dal (United) has also cancelled the special lunch they were organising today for all the political parties on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the loss of lives caused by the boat tragedy in Bihar. He has extended condolences to the bereaved families and has alsoannounced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against boat operator in Sonpur Police Station.