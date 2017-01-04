State at Large

Boat overturned in Mahandi: 22 narrowly escaped

Pragativadi News Service
Boat overturned in Mahanadi

Khandapara: Around 22 passengers including eight children were narrowly escaped on Tuesday when a motor boat in which they were aboard overturned in Mahanadi river near the  Nilamadhaba shrine in Kantilo in Nayagarh district.

At around 4:30 pm, the passengers crossing the Mahanadi river near Kantilo, the boat after losing its balance overturned in the river. However, the immediate presence of mind of the boat operator saved the lives of all the passengers on board.

Meanwhile, the locals have blamed the poor management of the district administration which has led to such mishap.

