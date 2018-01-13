Headlines

Boat carrying 40 students capsizes in Maharashtra

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maharashtra

Mumbai:  At least four school children have drowned and more are feared dead after a boat carrying them capsized near Dahanu in Maharashtra, as per sources.

Out of the 40 onboard the boat, 32 have been safely pulled out of the water, while a search and rescue operation is underway to save others.

The Coast Guard has joined search operations and local administrative officers and emergency response staffs are on the spot. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been pressed into service.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

9.2K
Headlines

Murderer who shared selfies with corpse on Facebook gets lifer
Cuttack Cuttack
1.4K
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
1.1K
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow
To Top