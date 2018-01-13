Boat carrying 40 students capsizes in Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least four school children have drowned and more are feared dead after a boat carrying them capsized near Dahanu in Maharashtra, as per sources.

Out of the 40 onboard the boat, 32 have been safely pulled out of the water, while a search and rescue operation is underway to save others.

The Coast Guard has joined search operations and local administrative officers and emergency response staffs are on the spot. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been pressed into service.