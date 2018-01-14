Boat capsizes near Odisha’s Barunei river mouth, 6 rescued

Kendrapara: As many as six fishermen had a narrow escape after the boat they were boarded on capsized near Barunei river mouth in Odisha’s Kendrapara district last night being hit by a trawler.

The boat overturned in the sea near Barunei river mouth in Mahakalpada at around 2 am after a trawler hit the boat while the fishermen were fishing.

The fishermen were rescued by four other trawlers which rushed to the spot after getting information about the mishap on VHF radio sets.

Though the exact cause of the collision between the two boats is yet to be ascertained, poor visibility due to dense fog is assumed to be the reason behind the mishap.