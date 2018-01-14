Headlines

Boat capsizes near Odisha’s Barunei river mouth, 6 rescued

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
boat capsizes

Kendrapara: As many as six fishermen had a narrow escape after the boat they were boarded on capsized near Barunei river mouth in Odisha’s Kendrapara district last night being hit by a trawler.

The boat overturned in the sea near Barunei river mouth in Mahakalpada at around 2 am after a trawler hit the boat while the fishermen were fishing.

The fishermen were rescued by four other trawlers which rushed to the spot after getting information about the mishap on VHF radio sets.

Though the exact cause of the collision between the two boats is yet to be ascertained, poor visibility due to dense fog is assumed to be the reason behind the mishap.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

14.1K
Headlines

Murderer who shared selfies with corpse on Facebook gets lifer
Cuttack Cuttack
1.5K
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
rape rape
999
Headlines

Man attempts to rape, kill daughter-in-law in Rairangpur
To Top