Boat capsizes in Godavari River, 23 missing

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: As many as 23 people are missing after a boat carrying around 40 people capsized in Godavari River in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Reportedly, 17 people have been rescued, with teams from the national Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) being deployed at the site of the mishap.

A team of divers, along with Dornier aircraft, have reportedly been sent to Rajahmundry where boat capsized in East Godavari, to join rescue operations.

The incident took place near Manturu, 18 km from the mandal headquarters of Devipatnam, at around 6pm.

