Boat capsized: Girl goes missing

Jajpur: A minor girl went missing while all other passengers were rescued after a boat capsized in River Brahmani in the district on Friday.

The girl was identified as Harapriya (aged 7), daughter of Babaji Moharana of Brampur area Ersanda village under Dharmasala block.

Meanwhile, four other girls were rescued and placed under treatment at Dharmasala government hospital.

As per sources, the authorities released water from Rengali dam without any prior notice leading to flood in the area and forcing people to travel in boats.

At least six motorbikes and many bicycles were washed away in the river. Shockingly, a tractor was also washed away in the river. Meanwhile, a boat was hit by a strong current leading to the mishap. All passengers fell into the water after the boat capsized. All except the minor were rescued by the passenger of other boats.