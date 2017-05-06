State at Large

Boat capsized: Girl goes missing

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Boat capsized: Girl goes missing

Jajpur: A minor girl went missing while all other passengers were rescued  after a boat capsized in River Brahmani in the district on Friday.

The girl was identified as Harapriya (aged 7), daughter of Babaji Moharana of Brampur area Ersanda village under Dharmasala block.

Meanwhile, four other girls were rescued and placed under treatment at Dharmasala government hospital.

As per sources, the authorities released water from Rengali dam without any prior notice leading to flood in the area and forcing people to travel in boats.

At least six motorbikes and many bicycles were washed away in the river. Shockingly, a tractor was also washed away in the river.  Meanwhile, a boat was hit by a strong current leading to the mishap. All passengers fell into the water after the boat capsized. All except the minor were rescued by the passenger of other boats.

 

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.3K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Arindam Arindam
3.1K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.8K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Himachal Himachal
2.3K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
1.8K
Headlines

Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
To Top