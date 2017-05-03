Boat ambulance for cut off regions in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A boat ambulance to provide health care in cut off areas in the district has been launched today on the Chitrakonda water reservoir by local MLA Dambaru Sisa. The unique mobile health service providing boat will benefit 30,000 people it is estimated.

The ambulance on boat built with a budget of Rs 70 lakhs will be travelling 20 days a month to provide timely medical support. The lack of road connectivity to the curt off areas will be overcome with this medical unit using the water reservoir to reach patients.

The boat has an in house doctor, two attendants or nurses, one pharmacist and two drivers and will be catering to health issues of 62 villages under the panchayats of Jadamba, Panasput, Jantri, Papermetla, Badapada, Badapadara and Kopaduti. The ambulance has separate beds for patients and separate rooms for the staff aboard. It is equipped to carry out blood tests, sugar tests, minor operations, delivery and so on. A special ‘Maa ghara’ unit has been set up in the ambulance for pregnant women who can get admitted seven days before delivery for proper care.