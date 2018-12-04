BMC’s Swachh Market Swachh Road Campaign boosts up dustbin use

Bhubaneswar: The Swachh Market Swachh Road Campaign in three administrative zones across BMC has resulted in a great awareness among shop owners.

Many stakeholders have come up voluntarily to take up the initiative to make the city cleaner. More than 80 percent of the vendors and shop owners have reportedly started using dustbins.

Under the initiative, administrative charges to the tune of Rs 5.70 lakh was also collected by BMC since October 15 for a cleaner environment and littering-free roads and markets across the city.

Ramesh Kumar Sahoo, owner of a dhaba at Patia Square is a changed man now. “I was always using a broken plastic box or used and discarded bucket as dustbin, but now included a new decent one after the enforcement and awareness drives by the BMC authorities,” he added.

Laxmidhar Das, owner of Modern Art, a printing facility near Damana Square has also contributed to the campaign. “All the shop-owners near our square are now using dustbins and our environment has changed a lot after this campaign as the BMC enforcement teams have made it a point to do series of raids. They also cleared encroachment from the roads and footpaths,” Das said.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner (North Zone) Pramod Kumar Prusty said, “The BMC squads under the campaign have collected administrative charges of Rs 2.65 lakh.”

“Major roads like Acharya Vihar-Kalinga Hospital Square, Jaydev Vihar-Kalinga Hospital Square, Kalinga Hospital Square-KIIT University, KIIT University-Sikharchandi, Patia Square to Infocity and Damana Square to Sailashree Vihar has become sensitized and more than 80 percent shop-owners have started using dustbins now,’’ he added.