Pragativadi News Service
BMC’s new initiative to have online track of all hoardings across the city

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched an online hoardings monitoring and management system to nab illegal hoardings and also to boost its revenue through advertisements.

With the new initiative, the advertising agencies will update the details of the hoardings with information on their location and dimension in the online format with a self-declaration tool.

BMC Additional Commissioner Alok Kar has said that the new system will create an additional database by which the BMC would be able to know the exact space and locations the agencies are using. Any deviation in the declaration will be treated as forgery and will lead to cancellation of the license and imposition of penalty.

Further he said that the civic body is also hoping for a good revenue generation through the system from the advertisements. The information provided by the agencies will be verified, following which BMC will generate the demand letter according to the provisions of gazette notifications to the respective agencies which would help towards better revenue generation.

