BMC suspends “Jan Sampark Divas’’ due to heat-wave conditions

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in an office order today notified that the public grievance “Jan Sampark Divas’’ will be suspended from May 1 (tomorrow) till further orders, due to the ongoing heat-wave like conditions.

“Jan Sampark Divas’’ is held every month on 1st and 16th day so that the citizens can register their grievances at respective “Jan Sampark Sibirs’’ which are held across various zone locations of the civic body.

Deputy Commissioner (Grievance) Deepak Routrai said “we will notify again once the heat-wave like conditions change and the climate becomes normal for every citizen as people from all age groups are coming to the “Jan Sampark Sibirs’’ to submit their complaints.

It can be mentioned here that the State Government has suspended grievance redressal at Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell in the city and all grievance cells at district-level, from April 30, due to the scorching heat-wave like conditions across the State.

However, a letter issued by the State Government has asked the public to take the online and postal routes to file the grievance for Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell during this period.