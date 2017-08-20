BMC all set to open 23 toilets on 31st August

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to make the city open defecation-free under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to open 23 toilets on the Local Self-Government Day on August 31.

According to sources in the BMC, 17 hybrid toilets and six community toilets would be inaugurated on the day.

The BMC planned to construct 50 hybrid toilets in the state capital, out of which the construction of 17 toilets in the areas such as DAV Public School in Chandrasekharpur, XIMB, Tankapani road, Bhubaneswar RTO office, near Mancheswar police station, Niladri Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, VSS Nagar, Satya Nagar and near Venkateswar English Medium School has been completed.

The Sulabh International, which has constructed the project, has been assigned for maintenance of these toilets.

Similarly, the civic body would inaugurate six more community toilets, constructed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on the occasion.