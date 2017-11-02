PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

BMC seeks police help for raze drive

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will intensify drives against encroachments to offer smoother services.

Civic officials have begun talks with police for forces during the drives. It will focus on roads and drains where illegal encroachment has mushroomed over time.

The matter was also discussed during the civic body’s monthly meeting on Tuesday where councillors expressed concern over encroachment.

The three zonal divisional commissioners, local councillors, and other civic officials will survey the respective areas to identify encroachments. Following that, a requisition will be made to the respective commissioners and enforcement officials will proceed with police force for eviction drives.

“The zone officials have already been directed to conduct the survey. Each of them will supervise the drive at their respective zones. We have requested the police for deployment of forces to ensure smooth conduct of the drive,” said mayor Ananta Narayan Jena, adding that the focus area would remain the smart district along Janpath.

