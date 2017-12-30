BMC relaxes parking fee; Now pay only once while parking in same locality

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced a reform on the issue of payment of parking fees multiple times by citizens at same locality at its year-end meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that parking in a particular area for multiple times shall be charged only once. For example a person parks his vehicle at Rupali Square and Satya Nagar Chhak, he has to pay only once.

Out of the 75 parking areas the BMC has identified, five packages such as Vani Vihar to Sriya Square, Sisu Bhavan to Sriya Square, Unit-1 Haat to Kalpana area, Sum Hospital to Nayapalli Vishal Megamart via Khandagiri and DD Motors Chandrasekharpur to Swosti Premium, Jaydev Vihar have been made. However, the fee structure and the allowed time of parking for these areas remain unchanged.

A person parking a two-wheeler for four hours has to pay Rs 5.