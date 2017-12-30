Twin City

BMC relaxes parking fee; Now pay only once while parking in same locality

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BMC

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced a reform on the issue of payment of parking fees multiple times by citizens at same locality at its year-end meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that parking in a particular area for multiple times shall be charged only once. For example a person parks his vehicle at Rupali Square and Satya Nagar Chhak, he has to pay only once.

Out of the 75 parking areas the BMC has identified, five packages such as Vani Vihar to Sriya Square, Sisu Bhavan to Sriya Square, Unit-1 Haat to Kalpana area, Sum Hospital to Nayapalli Vishal Megamart via Khandagiri and DD Motors Chandrasekharpur to Swosti Premium, Jaydev Vihar have been made. However, the fee structure and the allowed time of parking for these areas remain unchanged.

A person parking a two-wheeler for four hours has to pay Rs 5.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Delhi Delhi
1.4K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Railways Railways
874
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
844
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top