BMC plans to set up two modern slaughter houses, maintenance of colony parks

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to come up with an array of plans for maintaining colony parks and setting up two modern slaughter houses.

This has been announced in its monthly meeting held on Teusday and the civic body has decided to hire an independent agency for taking care of ill-maintained colony parks throughout the city.

At present, the civic body controls 20 colony parks in the city. After developing the parks, the corporation used to hand them over to the associations in the fifth year. It was the duty of these associations to maintain the parks

In addition to maintaining the parks, civic officials have proposed to build two modern abattoirs in the city. Sources said the councilors had been asked to identify land for the project. The abattoirs will help avoid open slaughter of animals and ensure scientific slaughtering of goats and lambs

Besides, the corporation will further form a special sanitation team to undertake cleanliness drives along conservancy lanes, which are otherwise dumped with waste, including construction and demolition debris. The space between rows of houses are called conservancy lane.