BMC mulling over shifting of protest site from Lower PMG

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling over shifting the protest site from Lower PMG to elsewhere in the city.

BMC Commissioner Krishan Kumar on Thursday wrote a letter to the Twin City Commissioner of Police YB Khurania in this regard and sought his considered views on land identification.

At least five places in the city have been identified by the BMC following a high-level meeting at the Odisha Secretariate under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, held on August 5 this year, the letter read.

Baramunda Field owned by State Sports Department, Unit 3 Exhibition Ground owned by IDCO, Unit 6 field at Ward No. 46 of BMC, Indira Maidan in Nayapalli Mouza and Janta Maidan have been shortlisted by the BMC.

Krishan Kumar has asked Khurania to submit a report to him on the feasibility and maximum delegation holding capacity of the shortlisted grounds. Copies of the letter have been forwarded to Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department and Home (Special Section) Department too.

A final call on the shifting of the protest ground would be taken after BMC gets a report from the Police Commissioner and submits it to the Home Department.

In a related development, the Commissionerate Police on Thursday said agitators would have to pay fine if any damage caused to government or private property during their strike with effective from January 1, 2018.

In a notification, the Twin City police said any organization or person seeking a license for holding procession, rally, meeting or assembly will submit an indemnity bond in a stamp paper. Besides, the demonstrators will have to submit an undertaking saying that they would be liable for any damage to private or public property.

The move will ensure smooth conduct of rally and protest meetings.