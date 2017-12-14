Twin City

BMC launches Website to address solid waste issues for Swachh Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BMC

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to address issues related to solid waste management in the Capital City, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday launched its dedicated Website with the theme ‘Swachata Mein Bhagidari’.

The corporation’s Website has provisions for online registration of various solid waste management issues. The denizens of the city and organisations, including residents welfare association, market complex associations along with hospitals and education institutions, can register themselves through the available online format.

These registration processes were earlier carried out by the municipal corporation manually for which the applicants had to visit the civic agency’s offices in the city.

Apart from this, the Website will also provide services for requisition of cesspool vehicles and registration of vendors, who are using plastic carry bags and polythene. “The portal will also help the denizens register their grievances online,” a BMC official said.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.5K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Hockey World League Hockey World League
827
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top