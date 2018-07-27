Headlines

BMC issues notice to DAV School for dumping waste on road

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BMC issues notice to DAV School for dumping waste on road

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to DAV Public School, Unit-8 on Friday for allegedly dumping construction and demolition wastes on the road.

The notice was served after the civic body found the school authorities were dumping garbage and construction wastes of the school on the road. The civic authorities also found the school discharging dirty water into the drain causing unhygienic conditions in the area.

The BMC in its notice has asked the school authorities to pay fine for such illegal and unauthorized actions under the Orissa Public Demands and Recovery Act 1962. Besides, the institution has been asked to submit an explanation in this regard within seven days.

Moreover, the civic authorities warned to cancel occupancy certificate of the school if the authorities did not come up with proper explanation. The school authorities are yet to comment in this regard.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Four held for making couple’s intimate video viral Four held for making couple’s intimate video viral
1.3K
Headlines

Four held for making couple’s intimate video viral
1.3K
Headlines

Youth hangs self with girlfriend’s scarf in Bhubaneswar
Saba Qamar Saba Qamar
1.1K
Entertainment

Saba Qamar trolled for smoking and wearing revealing clothes
To Top