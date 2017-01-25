BMC issued red-inked notice to tax defaulters

Bhubaneswar: The civic body, Bbubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued red-inked notice to around 192 offenders on Tuesday, who have not paid their holding tax. The notices were sent to the addressees through Speed Post.

As per sources, BMC has set a target of collecting Rs 10 crore from tax deafulters. The defaulters would be given time to pay outstanding amount by January 31. If they fail, then certificate cases would be filed against them under the Orissa Public Demand Recovery Act (OPDR). This regulation can seize all accounts and monetary transactions of the defaulters and attach landed property to recover the arrears.

Earlier on January 7, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) has given powers to all zonal deputy commissioners of BMC to act as certificate officers under the OPDR act. BMC has already collected holding tax of Rs 22 crore and user’s fee of over 7 crore so far in this fiscal year.

However, the civic body has appointed three Zonal Officers of the three zones as ‘Certificate Officers’ for the purpose.