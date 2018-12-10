BMC declares itself open defecation free

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday organised a self-declaration event to declare Bhubaneswar Open Defecation Free (ODF).

The event, part of the Swachh Bharat Mission activities took place in the Unit VIII Community Centre in presence of Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, BMC Mayor Ananata Narayan Jena, MLA (Bhubaneswar North) Priyadarsi Mishara and Bhubaneswar (Central) Bijaya Kumar Mohanty, Deputy Mayor K. Shanti and Additional Commissioner Subham Saxena.

Chairman BMC Standing Committee on Public Health and Environment Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar and other Councillors of BMC along with senior officials and community members were also present.

As per Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban to fulfill the objective of 100% Open Defecation Free status in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). BMC has taken a series of steps to provide access to clean and usable toilet facilities for its citizens as below:

Constructed large numbers of toilets (approximately 1,600 plus toilet seats) in a different category and all these are functional across Bhubaneswar city.

For effective use and operation and maintenance of these toilets ‘Ward Sanitation Committee’ has been engaged in different community toilets and for pubic toilet and hybrid toilets Sulabh International & Social Service Organisation has been engaged.

Constructed large number of IHHL (Individual House Hold Toilets).

Also In different housing Projects of BMC approximately 5,000 toilets constructed/under construction.

Also the corporation has passed resolution for imposing fine of Rs. 50/- for anyone found to be defecating in open.

Community Toilet:

BMC has constructed Community Toilets of 164 seats under Project Samman.

BMC has repaired/renovated the exiting 676 nos of Community toilet seats and now these are functional.

Public Toilet:

BMC has constructed Public toilet of 154 seats under Project Samman

BMC has repaired/renovated the exiting 364 nos of Public toilet seats and now these are functional.

Hybrid Toilet:

BMC has constructed Hybrid toilet of 320 seats and now these are functional.

IHHL: