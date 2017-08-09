PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods

BMC

Bhubaneswar: On the basis of complaints received earlier and due to the sharp increase in swine flu cases, BMC on Tuesday conducted raids on various hotels, restaurants and fast food stalls in North Bhubaneswar in order to inspect the quality of food being served to the customers.

As per reports, around 48 kilos of stale food were found in the kitchens of various hotels and restaurants out of 450 premises raided and all those hotels and restaurants were issued notice by the Food Safety Inspectors to provide reason behind this unsafe conduct.

Chandrika Prasad Das, a Senior Health Officer said severe action will be taken against the hoteliers and food vendors those who don’t have the food license as per the requirement.

