BMC to collect tax for protest, marriage procession in Odisha capital

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BMC

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that people staging demonstration in Bhubaneswar and holding wedding procession will have to pay taxes henceforth.

The BMC came up with new guidelines to impose tax for keeping the city clean as series of protests and wedding procession affecting the vehicular movements and unclean road.

In a press meet held today, BMC Mayor Anant Narayan Jena informed that the decision was made at a meeting chaired by the additional chief secretary of Home department on August 5 that protestors sitting on dharna here will have to pay a minimum of Rs 500 per day.

The municipal corporation has decided to collect fee for all types of protests, procession and meetings in the city, Jena added.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the home department on Nov 17 and earlier, a resolution was passed by the BMC.

As per the notification, if the number of protestors is less than 500, tax of Rs 1000 per day will be levied by BMC, while if there are more than 500 persons, a minimum tax of Rs 500 plus Rs 5 for every person above 500 will be collected.

Similarly, for holding marriages or any other kind of procession, one has to pay Rs 5,000 to BMC as sanitation and administrative tax under new guidelines.

