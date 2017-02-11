BMC, BSCL launch street vendors uniform design contest

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in collaboration with the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), has launched a “Uniform Design Competition” among citizens for the street vendors that offers prizes worth Rs 1 lakh.

The idea is to use innovative ideas to make the vendors look smart. It would also make the identification of vendors easy as they would be doing business with a proper dress code.

The competition will be closed on March 15 and its results will be out in April. While the first prize is worth Rs 50,000, second prize will be of Rs 30,000 and the third will have Rs 20,000 as the prize money.

Any participant, desiring to take part in the competition, has to submit the design entry to contest.bukc@gmail.com. There will be no entry fee for the uniform designing competition. This initiative is part of the street vendors’ welfare and rehabilitation programme.

The design should be in a uniform outlook and both the top and bottom and the print (if any) must be completely incorporated by the designer. The uniform should have a space for BMC logo, tagline and a reference to Bhubaneswar Street Vendors. It should be unisex type and the fabric must be suitable to the climate and seasons of the State Capital.

The design should reflect the contribution of street vending to Bhubaneswar’s cultural identity. The materials to be used by the designers should be comfortable, require less maintenance and easy-to-wash. The uniforms will also cover food vendors.

Though citizens are to create design with the help of computers, they can also submit sketches. However, it should be properly scanned and submitted in JPEG or PDF formats and there should be three dimensional views of the creation, i.e, views from back, front and sides. Technical description of colours and fabric/materials should match each other. The concept note of the design should also be submitted and it must not exceed 200 words,

After the last date of the submission of the entries, a distinguished jury panel will be assigned to select the top three from all the valid entries.

It can be noted here that apart from the systematic vending practice by putting the local vendors in a definite area called “vending zone” and making them specific to a particular type of commodity, the vendors were perhaps the leaders in using CFL bulbs in their shops to help in the energy saving initiative of the city. They are also using dustbins to keep their areas clean and green.