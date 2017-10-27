PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Blue Whale challenge a ‘national problem’: SC

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Blue Whale

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday called the Blue Whale challenge a “national problem”.

The apex court also directed Doordarshan and private television channels to help create awareness about the deadly game, by telecasting the dangers of the game in their prime time programmes.

The Centre informed the court that it has set up an expert committee to look into the issue and file a report within three weeks.

The government’s move comes days after the Supreme Court asked it to set up a panel of experts to block virtual dare games, like the Blue Whale challenge, which has allegedly led to several suicidal deaths.

The court had also asked the government to respond to a plea seeking to firewall potentially deadly and violent online games like ‘Choking game’, ‘Salt and Ice Challenge’, ‘Fire Challenge’, ‘Cutting challenge’, ‘Eyeball challenge’ and ‘Human Embroidery game’.

The challenge was termed a ‘suicide game,’ which manipulated impressionable teenagers to complete a series of dark challenges, like listening to ‘dark songs’ and self-harming, and ultimately goading the youngster to commit suicide.

