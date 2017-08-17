Blue Whale Challenge: Delhi HC expresses concern, wonders why adults are also influenced

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed concern over children allegedly committing suicide while playing ‘Blue Whale challenge’, and wondered why adults are also influenced by this online game.

Several incidents of children committing suicide while playing the online game have come to the fore in last few weeks.

The court also wished to know whether the government has issued prohibition order with regard to downlinking of the Blue Whale game.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has directed the internet majors – Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo – to immediately remove the links of the deadly Blue Whale Challenge, which has led several children in India and other countries to commit suicide.

Citing deaths of children in India and abroad, the advocate, who filed the petition, sought immediate directions to restrain the internet majors from uploading any material pertaining to the Blue Whale Challenge.

He also sought direction to the Delhi Police to appoint a special five-member team to oversee whether the internet companies comply with the court’s direction.

Admitting to being the driving factor behind the suicides of youngsters playing the game, Philipp Budeikin, who claims to have created the game, says that the victims were just ‘biological waste’. “Victims were ‘happy to die’ and I am ‘cleansing society’,” Budeikin told police when he was arrested in May this year.