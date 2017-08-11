Blue Whale Challenge: 2 kids from 2 cities were rescued in nick of time

New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over adverse effect of the ‘Blue Whale Challenge’​ —​ another student has attempted to end his life by following instructions given in the online suicide game.

The incident took place in a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

“From the third floor of the window we saw that a boy was trying to jump while two other students were trying to hold him, we rushed to save,” said Farooq, a teacher from the school.

The Indore incident comes a day after Pune police rescued another 14-year-old boy from Solapur, who had left home after reportedly playing the killer game.

Admitting to being the driving factor behind the suicides of youngsters playing the game, Philipp Budeikin, who claims to have created the game, says that the victims were just ‘biological waste’. “Victims were ‘happy to die’ and I am ‘cleansing society’,” Budeikin told police when he was arrested in May this year.

Last week, a 14-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by jumping off a building in Mumbai, reportedly becoming victim to the Blue Whale suicide challenge. The Class 9 student jumped off the fifth floor of the building in Sher-e-Punjab area of suburban Andheri in Mumbai.

Rajya Sabha members have demanded action against online games like ‘Blue Whale Challenge’.