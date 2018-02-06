Business

Bloodbath in stock markets: Investors lose nearly Rs 5 lakh crore

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
New Delhi: Investors lost around Rs 4.95 lakh crore amid sell-off in the broader market on Tuesday where the benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 1,275 points or 3.6 per cent in opening trade.

The BSE Sensex cracked below the 34,000-mark by plunging about 1,275 points or 3.6 per cent in opening trade today due to across-the-board losses after investor sentiment was hit by a sell-off in world markets.

Following the downfall, the total market capitalisation of BSE listed companies eroded by Rs 4, 94,766 crore to Rs 1,43,00,981 crore.

Extending its falling streak for the sixth straight session, the 30-share index fell by 1,274.35 points, or 3.66 per cent, to 33,482.81 with all sectoral indices led by realty, consumer durables, metal and banking tradings in the negative zone.

On BSE, 2,221 stocks declined, while 169 advanced and 83 remained unchanged.

Domestic brokerage firm Angel Broking in a report today said that a fall in Indian markets is likely amid sell-off in global indices.

