Crime

Block official in Vigilance net in Angul

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bribe

Angul: Vigilance sleuths arrested a Technical Assistant of Athamalik block office red-handed while accepting bribe from a Contractor on Thursday.

The arrested official has been identified as Narayan Swain.

According to reports, the anti-corruption bureau officials conducted the raid at the block office after a contractor, Basant Sahu of Athamalik, lodged a complaint with it yesterday.

In his complaint Sahu had accused Narayan of demanding a bribe of Rs 21,000 to pass a bill for a project under MPLADS fund.

Vigilance sleuths also conducted raid at his rented house located in Cuttack later in the day.

