Block office clerk in Vigilance net in Koraput

Koraput: Vigilance sleuths caught a clerk of Nandapur block office in Koraput district red-handed last night while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person to pass a contract bill.

The clerk has been identified as G. Santosh Kumar, a clerk in Development section of the block office.

The block office has issued a contract of Rs 3.76 lakh to a Semiliguda based engineering firm for supplying furniture to some local schools.

Kumar had demanded the bribe to sanction the bill amount of the contract.

Acting on a tip-off the Vigilance sleuths laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe money. Later, they searched the residences of Santosh kumar in the wee hour today and investigation was in progress, an official informed.