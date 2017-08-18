Block Grant teachers continue demo for second day

Bhubaneswar: More than 50,000 Block Grant teachers and employees belonging to the School Teachers’ Federation of Odisha (STFO) and Lecturers’ Association of 662 and 448 Categories Colleges continued their demonstration at Lower PMG here to press for their demands for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

They have been demanding abolition of the Block Grant system, equal salary for equal work, salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations, provision of full grant-in-aid and Government takeover of all aided schools.

Forum leader Pabitra Mahala said for two days 50,000 teachers have been sitting on a dharna on the roads, but the Government seems unconcerned about it. If the Government does not pay heed to their demands, it would be taught a lesson during the coming general elections, he warned.

Meanwhile, members of the Odisha Shiksha Sahayaks’ Association (OSSA) on Thursday also began an indefinite hunger strike at Lower PMG here protesting the Government’s decision to recruit teachers on an ad hoc basis and the delay in appointment of more than 14,000 Shiksha Sahayaks on a regular basis.