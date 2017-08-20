PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Block grant protests: Petroleum Minister urges state govt to derive solution

block grant

Bhubaneswar: Amid protests of block grant teachers for five consecutive days, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today urged the state government to listen to the demands of the agitating teachers and derive an amicable solution for the betterment of the education sector in the state.

Pradhan said that all the government-run schools and colleges in the state have been affected by the stir and said that the government can avoid the situation if they listen to the agitating teachers.

Pradhan added that primary education is the foundation of Odisha and requested the government to look into the matter.

He said, “I’ll write a letter to the Chief Minister to make sure that the government comes to a solution regarding the problem.”

Earlier on Wednesday, nearly 4,000 high schools and 1,500 colleges across Odisha were closed down for an indefinite period as teachers of these schools and colleges went on an indefinite strike demanding abolition of the block grant system.

 

