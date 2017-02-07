Blind T20 World Cup: India win against Blind Caps in BBSR; Odia boys shine

Bhubaneswar: India won by 9 wickets against New Zealand in the Blind T20 World Cup match played at KIIT stadium in the city today. Odia boys Sukhram Majhi and Iqbal Jafar played a significant role in the victory with the bat and ball respectively.

New Zealand Blindcaps scored 136 in 20 overs for six wickets with only BD Wilson’s knock of 52 being the major individual contribution. Odia bowler Jafar clinched two wickets of which one was with the help of Majhi who stumped RJ Gilmore on Jafar’s delivery.

Opener Majhi hit a 56 not out along with captain Ajay Reddy’s 75 to help India score 140 in just 9 overs to win the match.

A huge crowd had gathered at the venue to support the blind cricketers. Actor Sabyasachi, a brand ambassador of the event that is being promoted by legends like Rahul Dravid, was present to cheer for the players.