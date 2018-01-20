Blind Cricket World Cup: India Beat Pakistan by 2 Wickets to Lift Title

New Delhi: India created history as they beat Pakistan by two wickets to lift their second Blind Cricket World Cup title, in Sharjah on Saturday. This is India’s second championship and they join Pakistan as the only two teams to have won two Blind World Cup titles.

Pakistan posted a commanding score of 308/8 in the designated 40 overs, after India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Riding on fifty from Badar Munir and Riasat Khan’s 48, Pakistan crossed the 300-run mark in the championship clash. Pakistan skipper Nisar Ali also chipped in with a handy 47.

However, the daunting target was made to look small as India chased down the target in the penultimate over of the innings, with two wickets left in their kitty as well.

Sunil Ramesh was the star of the day for India as he slammed a superb 93 to take the Men In Blue over the line. Ramesh led the run chase as India overhauled the target with eight balls to spare to retain the trophy that they had won in 2014 after beating the same opponents at Cape Town, South Africa.

India struggled in the final stages of their run chase as Pakistan claimed three successive wickets to gain an upper hand over their arch-rivals. However, a wide delivery rolled on to the boundary and the pendulum swung back in India’s favour.

India had beaten Pakistan on January 13 in the group stage. The defending champions had beaten Bangladesh by seven wickets in the semi-final.

Accolades poured in for the Indian team with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulating the team for their achievement. PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude. True champions!”