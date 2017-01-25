Blast furnace leaks in RSP, 5 critical

Rourkela: As many as five workers have been severely injured during gas leakage from a blast furnace in Rourkela Steel Plant here on Wednesday.

As per sources, the five workers came in contact with the hot gas coming out from the blast furnace in the steel plant.

All of them have been admitted to Rourkela Ispat General Hospital (IGH) while their conditions are said to be critical.

Their identities have not yet been revealed while the authorities are yet to claim the reasons for the leak. Senior officials are inspecting the leak incident.