Blast in Balochistan kills 25, many injured

New Delhi: As many as 25 people have been killed and many left injured, including deputy chairman of the senate, Maulana Ghafoor Hyderi, a blast which took place shortly after Friday namaz at a local mosque in Balochistan’s Mastung region.

Pakistani media reported that the blast targeted Haideri’s convoy. The explosion took place just as his convoy was leaving the mosque complex. Television images showed people rushing injured to hospital and a few badly damaged vehicles.

“The blast was extremely powerful,” Hyderi, a Jamaat e Islami (JUI-F) leader said about the blast which occurred in Quetta’s Mustang area. He himself was rushed to hospital and sustained only minor injuries.

District Health Officer in Mastung Dr Sher Zaman said, “25 bodies have been shifted to two hospitals in Quetta,” adding that 37 injured were also being transferred to Quetta.

Pakistan’s interior minister Chaudhry Nisar has condemned the attack and demanded a detailed report from the Balochistan police.