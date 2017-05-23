Blast at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester; 19 dead, scores injured

Manchester: At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, UK on Monday.

Two US officials said it was a suspected suicide bombing.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack. If confirmed, it would be the deadliest militant assault in Britain since four British Muslims killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London’s transport system in July 2005.

On the other hand, the US has said it was “closely monitoring” the situation at the Manchester Arena in the UK and working with other countries to obtain information about the incident.

The blast occurred about 10:30 p.m., minutes after pop star Ariana Grande had finished her set, as per sources.

Britain has been on high alert for a major attack for several years, with authorities saying that a mass-casualty attack was likely.