Blanket loaded truck seized: 2 including the driver detained

Umerkote: Some activists of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has detained a truck carrying woolen blankets near Lalpada in Raighar block in Nabrangpur district on Sunday.

BJP state President Samir Mohanty has alleged that the consignment sent by the BJD was on the way for distribution among the people in the remote areas of Raighar block.

Earier on the day, a truck bearing number RJ-19GA-1644 avoiding the main road was commuting through the interior lanes of the panchayat road towards Raighar. Meanwhile, the villagers with inquisitiveness to know the details of the material loaded in the truck, had stopped the truck. On checking, huge numberof woolen blankets were recovered from the truck.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the truck. Two persons including the driver was also detained for interrogation.

Raighar IIC Narendra Kumar Majhi has said that the police has been investigating as to where such huge quantity of blankets was taken and who had sent the consignment.