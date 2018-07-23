Business

BlackBerry is back in India with KEY2 QWERTY keypad, dual cameras

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BlackBerry KEY2

New Delhi: BlackBerry, the iconic smartphone brand from yesteryears, launched its BlackBerry KEY2, in India on Monday after its launch last month in international markets.

Optiemus Infracom, the BlackBerry brand licensee in India, launched the BlackBerry Key2 at Rs 42,990.

The new BlackBerry KEY2 will be available via Amazon.in starting 31st July . The smartphone comes with Reliance Jio ‘s cashback offer of Rs 4,450 and ICICI bank cash back offer of 5% along with additional launch benefits.

The new smartphone retains the key features that BlackBerry has been known for — QWERTY keypad and security, lots of it with the modern components.

Optiemus Infracom says it is manufacturing the BlackBerry KEY2 for Indian customers locally at its Noida facility.

