Black Panther spotted in Sundargarh forest

Bhubaneswar: A black panther was spotted for the first time in a forest in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The photographic evidence of the presence of the Black Panther also known as melanistic leopard came from Hemgir Forest Range under Sundargarh forest division.

“Black Panther is a color variant of Indian leopard in India and the footage of the animal has been captured repeatedly by the camera installed in Garjanpahad Reserve Forest of Hemgir Range of Sundargarh Forest Division to track the movement of wild animals,” said Dr Sandeep Tripathi, IFS, PCCF (WL) & CWLW, Odisha.

Sources said melanistic tiger was first reported in the year 1993 in Similipal and a carcass of the animal was found in the same year. First photographic evidence of the presence of melanistic tiger in Similipal was captured in 2007. In Nandankanan 15 normal tigers, seven white tigers and three melanistic tigers are available.

The leopard coat varies in colour and the jet black melanistic form is called “Black Panther”. It is as shy as normal leopard and very difficult to detect. It is mostly found in densely forested areas of southern India.

This Reserve Forests spread across Hemgir and Gopalpur Range covering an area of 5947.47Ha and 4090.6SHa respectively. Although it was reported spotting of Black Panther 26 years ago, no scientific or pictorial records were found to establish this claim.