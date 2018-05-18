Black flags shown to Health Minister in Angul

Angul: Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena was shown black flag on Friday when he was heading to participate in BJD’s Mahanadi Surakhya Abhijan (Save Mahanadi Campaign) in Angul district.

A group of social activists waved black flags at the minister’s vehicle at Police Station Square when he was heading towards Athmallik, protesting against the deteriorating health services in the district.

However, police personnel immediately took away the protesters.

The protesters pressed for fulfilment of a six-point charter of demands, including filling of vacant doctor posts and commissioning of Talcher Medical College.

While the activists wanted to meet the minister to put forth their demands at the Circuit House, but the minister refused to meet them and went away to attend the presser. Disappointed, the social activists protested the minister’s move by showing black flags.