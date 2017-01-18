Latest News Update

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman acquitted by Jodhpur Court

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was acquitted by a Jodhpur court on Wednesday in an Arms Act case linked to killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago in Rajasthan.

”Salman Khan acquitted in the Arms Act case after the prosecution failed to provide conclusive evidence,” said Salman’s lawyer.

On the other hand Salman took to twitter to thank his fans. Thank you for all  the  support and good wishes ,” he said.

Notably, in 1998, Salman and seven others were accused of hunting and killing chinkara in two separate incidents.

One of the animals was killed at Bhawad on the outskirts of Jodhpur on September 26, 1998, and the other at Ghoda Farms on September 28, 1998.

At that time, they were shooting for the film ‘Hum Sath Sath Hain’.

Comments

