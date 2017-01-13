Black buck poaching case: Court asks Salman to appear on Jan 25

Jodhpur: The Jodhpur court on Friday reportedly asked Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu to appear before it on January 25, 2017 for recording of statements in the 1998 black buck poaching case.

In 1998, Salman and seven others were accused of hunting and killing chinkara in two separate incidents.

One of the animals was killed at Bhawad on the outskirts of Jodhpur on September 26, 1998, and the other at Ghoda Farms on September 28, 1998.

At that time, they were shooting for the film ‘Hum Sath Sath Hain’.